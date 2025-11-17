Inauguration of Euronews Baku Office held

The opening ceremony of the Euronews TV channel's Baku Office was held, Report informs.

According to Report, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Euronews Board of Directors, delivered the opening speech at the event.

During the ceremony, projects carried out within the framework of Euronews's cooperation with Azerbaijan were presented.

The program also featured the broadcast of Eurasia Talks, which includes interviews with leaders from Central Asia and the South Caucasus on key political, economic, and social processes affecting relations with Europe.

The event concluded with a cultural program.