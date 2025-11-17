Inauguration of Euronews Baku Office held
Media
- 17 November, 2025
- 20:59
The opening ceremony of the Euronews TV channel's Baku Office was held, Report informs.
According to Report, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Euronews Board of Directors, delivered the opening speech at the event.
During the ceremony, projects carried out within the framework of Euronews's cooperation with Azerbaijan were presented.
The program also featured the broadcast of Eurasia Talks, which includes interviews with leaders from Central Asia and the South Caucasus on key political, economic, and social processes affecting relations with Europe.
The event concluded with a cultural program.
Latest News
21:35
Photo
Rafiyev: Azerbaijan commits to reduce emissions by 40% 15 years earlierCOP29
21:11
Photo
Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity BazaarForeign policy
20:59
Photo
Inauguration of Euronews Baku Office heldMedia
20:53
Photo
Israeli, Georgian FMs discuss bilateral cooperationOther countries
20:41
Photo
Minister: Malaysia to showcase achievements at WTDC‑25 in BakuForeign policy
20:33
Euronews Director: Opening of Baku Office marks key milestone for channelMedia
20:17
Photo
FM: Azerbaijan remains committed to working with Central Asian partnersForeign policy
20:07
Macron: By Christmas, coalition to enter new phase of force deployment for UkraineOther countries
19:51