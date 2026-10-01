Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan pays special attention to development of media and communication area within CICA
Media
- 01 October, 2026
- 10:54
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Azerbaijan pays a special attention to the development of media and communication area within CICA, the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between member states in the media sphere, and the improvement of mechanisms for information exchange, reads an address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of CICA Media Forum, Report informs.
"The partnership ties established in recent years among various media institutions, including the participation of media representatives from CICA member states at the international media events hosted by Azerbaijan, have paved the way for practical cooperation in this area," the head of state said.
İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan AQEM çərçivəsində media və kommunikasiyanın inkişafına xüsusi diqqət ayırır
Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан уделяет особое внимание развитию сферы медиа и коммуникаций в рамках СВМДА
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