Türkiye's Haber Global television channel has aired a report on the local anti-terror operation launched by the Azerbaijani army to restore the country's sovereignty.

According to Report, the segment featured remarks by Commander-in-Chief and President Ilham Aliyev on the full restoration of state sovereignty, as well as posts shared on his social media accounts.

The report noted that the Azerbaijani army had achieved another resounding victory through the local anti-terror operation.

More details are available in the video: