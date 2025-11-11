Euronews: Azerbaijan's military parade marks new chapter in South Caucasus

Euronews has dedicated an article to the military parade held in Azadlig Square in Baku to mark the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan celebrated the anniversary of reclaiming control of Karabakh, marking a historic moment for the country and the entire region by closing the tragic chapter of decades of bloody conflict and starting a new chapter of peace," says Euronews.

The article highlights the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the parade, noting that the victory was the result of strategic economic and military achievements.

"Aliyev celebrated the Victory Day as a momentous achievement for the country breaking from its past, crediting the victory to strategic economic and military developments, while highlighting ongoing reconstruction in Karabakh," reads the article.

The Azerbaijan president also expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their support during the conflict as he pointed out that Pakistan's servicemen participated in the parade for the first time.

"This is a manifestation of the unity of the people and the armies of three countries: Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan," Euronews quoted Ilham Aliyev as saying.

The Turkish president said Karabakh victory reshaped the geopolitical balances across Asia and Europe and "opened the doors to a new era for our region."

"We bear no grudge, nor will we ever allow the painful chapters of the past to be repeated. Therefore, we see this victory not as an end, but as a milestone on the road towards a lasting peace in the Caucasus", Erdoğan said, adding that "peace in the Caucasus will serve the prosperity of the entire region."

Euronews highlighted Aliyev's meeting with the NATO delegation in Baku last Thursday, in which the president said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces intend to align with NATO standards and have been working with the Turkish military.

"Aliyev said the country had achieved its primary objective of restoring territorial integrity and that defence reforms would remain a priority. Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO extends to energy security and regional connectivity, in addition to its previous participation in peacekeeping operations," reads the article.

Euronews recalled that in August, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement aimed at ending the decades-long Karabakh conflict.

"The White House said that, as part of the deal, the US would also help build a central transit corridor, to be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, or TRIPP. For Baku, the corridor offers a direct land connection to Nakhchivan, strengthens ties with Türkiye and consolidates post-war gains through infrastructure diplomacy," says Euronews.