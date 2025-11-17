Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Euronews Academy launches new digital journalism training in Baku

    Media
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 11:09
    Euronews Academy launches new digital journalism training in Baku

    A new training program on Digital Journalism has begun in Baku within the Euronews Academy, a joint initiative of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Euronews, Report informs.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fernando Soares, Euronews executive director in Baku, said the Academy serves as an important platform for sharing international media practices with journalists. He noted that the Digital Journalism course provides participants with hands-on exposure to global media standards and the practical use of emerging technologies.

    Natig Mammadli, deputy executive director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized that media development is closely linked to innovation and professional growth. He added that international projects of this kind help strengthen the digital skills of local journalists and support the sustainable evolution of the media environment.

    The first day of the training focuses on digital news gathering and data-driven journalism. Participants will learn about data analysis, fact-checking, and story structuring in the digital space through sessions led by Euronews multimedia journalist Tuba Altunkaya, who has more than 14 years of international experience.

    The program includes interactive lectures, group assignments, and video analysis. In the following days, sessions on social media and YouTube channel management, as well as mobile journalism, will be conducted by Altunkaya and Akis Tatsis, head of the Euronews Greek service.

    Photo
    Photo
