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    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku

    Media
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:09
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku

    The Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held in Baku under the theme "Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World."

    According to Report, the event is organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Participants include Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration; CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay; Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments; as well as representatives of the media and the public.

    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council
    Photo
    Bakıda AQEM-in Media Forumu keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Баку состоялся первый Медиафорум СВМДА - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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