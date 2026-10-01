CICA Media Forum on building trust through media underway in Baku
Media
- 01 October, 2026
- 10:09
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held in Baku under the theme "Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World."
According to Report, the event is organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Participants include Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration; CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay; Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments; as well as representatives of the media and the public.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52