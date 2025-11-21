Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Bayraktar: Media Excellence Center to expand capabilities in strategic communications

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 12:24
    Bayraktar: Media Excellence Center to expand capabilities in strategic communications

    The establishment of a Media Excellence Center within the D-8 framework will be an important step toward strengthening media cooperation and expanding the collective capabilities of member states in the field of strategic communications, Associate Professor Bora Bayraktar, Head of the Department of Strategic Communications and Crisis Management of the Directorate of Communications under the President of Türkiye, said at the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion in Baku.

    According to Report, he thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the forum and emphasized the significance of the country"s joining the D-8 family. According to Bayraktar, the modern communication environment is rapidly changing: digital technologies are becoming an integral part of everyday life, while global challenges-wars, crises, and uncertainties-highlight the need for communications that go beyond national borders.

    "We are confident that the planned D-8 Media Excellence Center will strengthen our cooperation in the media sphere and enhance our collective capabilities in strategic communications. Türkiye is ready to share its accumulated experience and support international coordination in the establishment of the center," Bayraktar said.

    He expressed hope that the D-8 media forum will transform the spirit of brotherhood and partnership among the countries into concrete achievements in the field of information and communications.

    Bora Bayraktar: Media Mükəmməllik Mərkəzi strateji kommunikasiyalarda imkanları genişləndirəcək
    Байрактар: Центр медиамастерства расширит возможности в стратегических коммуникациях

