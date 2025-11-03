Azerbaijan, Romania agree to implement joint initiatives in media sector

As part of its visit to Romania, the Azerbaijani delegation met with a group of senators led by Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș at the Romanian Parliament, Report informs.

The meeting was attended by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC; Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania; and other members of the delegation.

Discussions focused on strengthening institutional dialogue between the two countries, exchanging experiences in media regulation, and addressing issues related to information security and combating disinformation.

Ahmad Ismayilov spoke about the reforms underway in Azerbaijan's media sector, the legal framework supporting these initiatives, and efforts to study and apply international best practices. He emphasized that important measures are being taken to integrate media resources into the digital information environment, implement innovative solutions, and establish legal and ethical frameworks for the use of artificial intelligence. He also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in these areas.

Ismat Sattarov, in turn, provided insights into Azerbaijan's audiovisual policy, media regulation practices, and recent reforms. He noted that Azerbaijan has taken significant steps to improve transparency in the media landscape, advance digital broadcasting, and strengthen the independence of public broadcasting.

During the meeting, the Romanian side presented its legislative experience in media and legal affairs. It was noted that Romania has been refining its legal framework in line with EU standards, particularly in areas such as audiovisual regulation, press freedom, countering disinformation, and managing the digital space.

Vugar Aliyev, in his speech, talked about the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani media in the direction of international cooperation and the work done in the field of ensuring information security. He stated that mutual collaboration with Romania in this sphere would contribute to regional media stability and mutual trust.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania is deepening not only in energy and transport but also in information and communication. He noted that such meetings help reinforce the humanitarian and institutional foundations of bilateral relations.

Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș also referenced the recent official visit of Romanian Parliament President Mircea Abrudean to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, describing it as a clear reflection of the high-level development of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on peace initiatives in the South Caucasus, the activities of the Azerbaijan–Romania interparliamentary friendship group, energy and media diplomacy, and the importance of promoting information responsibility and countering propaganda.

In conclusion, Senator Niculescu-Țâgârlaș praised the outcomes of the meeting and stated that legal and media cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan would make a significant contribution to strengthening strategic partnerships between the European Union and the South Caucasus. Both sides agreed to implement joint initiatives in this direction in the future.