    Azerbaijan launches seminars on AI in Media

    Media
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 20:40
    A two-day seminar series on "The Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media" has been launched for media professionals through a joint initiative by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of Azerbaijan and ADA University's Executive Education Program.

    According to Report, the event was attended by Aygun Hajiyeva, Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University and Head of the Executive Education Program, as well as Dr. Nicolas Hamelin, a renowned scholar, Associate Professor of Digital Marketing and Mass Communications, and Head of the Neuroscience Lab, among others.

    During the discussions, it was emphasized that the use of artificial intelligence in media not only enhances the speed of information production but also brings ethical considerations and responsible information policy to the forefront.

    "Süni intellektin mediada tətbiqi" mövzusunda seminarlara başlanılıb
    Для представителей СМИ стартовали семинары "Применение ИИ в медиа"

