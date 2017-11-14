Azerbaijan announces contest for opening a new TV channel

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) convened for its next meeting.

Report informs citing the NTRC, the meeting focused on creation of a news channel and a contest has been announced for the 31st frequency resource on national television broadcasting in Baku and Absheron from November 16 till December 16, 2017, for opening of a specialized news channel.

The meeting, also, considered Dalgha TV's request for a license for satellite broadcasting, a decision was made to issue a permanent license to the TV channel for satellite broadcasting.