    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:49
    Al-Ahram chief praises D-8 Media Excellence Center as strategic asset

    The D-8 Media Excellence Center is a timely project with strategic significance, Ezzat Ibrahim, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram Weekly and Al-Ahram Online, said at the D-8 Media Forum in Baku on "Fostering dialogue, collaboration, and regional cohesion," Report informs.

    "I want to congratulate Azerbaijan and the D-8 organization on the decision to create the D-8 Media Excellence Center. This is a very timely project with strategic importance. We represent nearly one billion citizens across nine countries, one in every seven people in the world. This center provides a unique opportunity for joint work, experience sharing, and developing common strategies to address challenges posed by artificial intelligence and modern media," he said.

    Ibrahim stressed that the traditional media environment, dominated by Western countries, still controls major information flows, and new technologies could reinforce this hegemony.

    He added that the D-8 Media Excellence Center could serve as a platform to unite member countries' efforts and promote responsible, innovative media practices in the region.

    Ezzat İbrahim: D-8 Media Mükəmməlliyi Mərkəzi strateji əhəmiyyətli layihədir
    Эззат Ибрагим: Центр медиамастерства D-8 - проект стратегической значимости

