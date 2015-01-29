Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 29 Moscow celebrates 155th anniversary of dramaturge Anton Pavlovich Chekhov.

Report informs, anniversary of A.Chekhov is celebrating at Moscow theaters today.

His career as a dramatist produced four classics and his best short stories are held in high esteem by writers and critics. A.Chekhov practised as a medical doctor throughout most of his literary career: "Medicine is my lawful wife", he once said, "and literature is my mistress.

Anton Chekhov was born on 29 January 1860, the third of six surviving children, in Taganrog, a port on the Sea of Azov in southern Russia. His father, Pavel Yegorovich Chekhov, the son of a formerserf, was from a village Vilkhovatka near Kobeliaky(Poltava region) and ran a grocery store. Through stories such as "The Steppe" and "The Lady with the Dog," and plays such as The SeagullandUncle Vanya, the prolific writer emphasized the depths of human nature, the hidden significance of everyday events and the fine line between comedy and tragedy. Chekhov died of tuberculosis on July 15, 1904, in Badenweiler, Germany.

Chekhov wrote many of his greatest works from the 1890s through the last few years of his life. In his short stories of that period, including “Ward No. 6” and “The Lady with the Dog,” he revealed a profound understanding of human nature and the ways in which ordinary events can carry deeper meaning.

In 1901, Chekhov married Olga Knipper, an actress from the Moscow Art Theatre. However, by this point his health was in decline due to the tuberculosis that had affected him since his youth. While staying at a health resort in Badenweiler, Germany, he died in the early hours of July 15, 1904, at the age of 44.