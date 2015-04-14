Forum dedicated to epic "Kitabi - Dede Korkut" to be held in General Staff of UNESCO

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ An international forum dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the translation of the epic "Kitabi - Dede Korkut" in German, publication and recognition in the international scientific world will be held on April 15 in Paris at the General Staff of UNESCO. Report informs, the forum will be held with the organizational support of UNESCO and the International Turkic Academy.

The forum will be attended by a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sevda Mammadaliyeva and masters of art of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and other Turkic-speaking countries will also participate in forum.