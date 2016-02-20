 Top
    Close photo mode

    Famous American writes dies

    Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird author, dies aged 89

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The beloved Alabama novelist has died only a few months after the sequel to the famous 'To Kill a Mockingbird' book was published, Report informs.

    In her final interview Harper Lee, who died yesterday aged 89, spoke of her shock at the success of 'To KIll a Mockingbird', her seminal novel.

    “I never expected any sort of success with Mockingbird,” she said. “Public encouragement, I hoped for a little, but I got rather a whole lot, and in some ways this was just about as frightening.”

    "This is a sad day for our family. America and the world knew Harper Lee as one of the last century's most beloved authors," Hank Conner, Lee's nephew, said in a statement.

    "We knew her as Nelle Harper Lee, a loving member of our family, a devoted friend to the many good people who touched her life, and a generous soul in our community and our state. We will miss her dearly."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi