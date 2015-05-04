Baku hosts "Book Day-2015" event

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 6, "Book Day 2015" event will be held in Philharmonic garden by the organization of by the Culture and Tourism Department of Baku city. The event is dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, the aim of the project is to increase young people's interest in reading and enlighten them in time of widespread modern technology and information.

20 publishers exhibited books in Philharmonic garden.

About 200 books in Russian version of 126 authors will be presented to libraries that belong to the network of Baku City Culture and Tourism Department.