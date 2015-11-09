Azerbaijan joins International Istanbul Book Fair

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 34th International Istanbul Book Fair.

Azerbaijan`s booth at the event displayed 600 books and albums.

Organized by the Turkish Publishers Association, the event hosted prominent foreign and Turkish writers.

The fair featured a number of panel discussions and sessions. More than 600 publishers from Turkey and abroad showcased their works in the fair, which is billed by the Istanbul-based TUYAP Fair and Exhibition Organization Inc. as the “biggest book fair in Europe in terms of visitor numbers.”