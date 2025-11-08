Today marks Victory Day in Azerbaijan

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the fifth anniversary of its historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War – Victory Day.

Report recalls that Victory Day was established by an order signed on December 3, 2020, by the President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

In response to Armenia's provocations and renewed military aggression, the Azerbaijani Army launched the Patriotic War on September 27, 2020, to liberate the country's occupied lands, compel Armenia to peace, enforce the UN Security Council resolutions, ensure the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, and restore justice. The entire Azerbaijani nation stood united and mobilized for this sacred cause.

During 44 days of fierce battles, the valiant Azerbaijani Army liberated five cities, four settlements, and 286 villages from occupation. Among them were:

– The city of Jabrayil and 90 villages of the district,

– The city of Fuzuli and 53 villages,

– The city of Zangilan, the settlements of Minjivan, Aghband, Bartaz, and 52 villages,

– The Hadrut settlement and 35 villages of Khojavand district,

– 3 villages of Tartar district,

– The city of Gubadli and 41 villages,

– 9 villages of Khojaly district,

– The city of Shusha,

– 3 villages of Lachin district,

as well as several strategic heights in the Aghdara and Murovdag directions, including the Bartaz, Sigirt, and Shukuratuz heights and 5 unnamed elevations in Zangilan.

Azerbaijan's military victories, particularly the liberation of Shusha, the crown of Karabakh-played a decisive role in the outcome of the war, forcing Armenia to admit defeat and sign an act of capitulation, thereby obliging it to return the Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan.

On the night of November 9–10, 2020, a trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities and military operations in the conflict zone was signed between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This marked the end of the Armenia–Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Congratulations on Victory, Azerbaijan!