September 20 is one of the most honorable and significant days in the history of independent Azerbaijan, MP Musa Guliyev told Report.

He said the local anti-terror measures that began on September 19, 2023, and lasted 23 hours also hold an important place in international practice.

"If we gained our independence in 1991, then in 2020, as a result of the Patriotic War, we ensured our territorial integrity and liberated our lands from occupation. On September 20, 2023, Azerbaijan's full sovereignty was restored. This victory made it possible for the Azerbaijani flag to fly throughout the entire territory of our country. The Azerbaijani Army achieved all the objectives set before it within a short period," he said.

Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan had continued its peace initiatives and fulfilled its commitments in the period leading up to September 20. However, he said that the Russian peacekeepers stationed on Azerbaijani territory at the time had failed to properly perform their duties.

"As a result, we repeatedly faced mine terror. More than 400 of our citizens were killed, injured or left disabled as a result of mine terror. Despite this, Azerbaijan favored restoring its sovereignty peacefully. However, this proved impossible. The 23-hour anti-terror measures once again demonstrated to the whole world the valor and heroism of the Azerbaijani Army and the strength of the Azerbaijani state. After September 20, we began to further accelerate the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Azerbaijan's international standing increased, and the world began to reckon with Azerbaijan's strength and power," the MP said.

In this sense, September 20 also holds particular importance as a symbol of the heroism of Azerbaijan's martyrs, soldiers, officers and veterans, Guliyev said. He added that this history should be taught to the younger generation, their sense of patriotism strengthened, and the significance of September 20 preserved.

"September 20 is a historic event symbolizing the restoration of our independence and sovereignty in Azerbaijan's history. It is a sacred day for us. It is the day when Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity were written into history," he said.