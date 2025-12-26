Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Keys to apartments handed to families relocated to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 14:49
    Keys to apartments handed to families relocated to Seyidbayli village

    Keys to apartments have been presented to families relocated to Seyidbayli village in the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    At this stage, 11 families comprising 48 people have been relocated to the village.

