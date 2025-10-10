Envoy: Groundbreaking ceremony for Fuzuli mosque with OTS leaders' participation - important historical event

The groundbreaking ceremony for a mosque in Fizuli with the participation of leaders of member states of the Organization of Turkic States is an important historical event for the entire Turkic world.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, at a briefing dedicated to the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque in the city of Fuzuli.

According to him, this event not only symbolizes the unity and brotherhood of Turkic states, but also has deep spiritual significance for the entire Islamic world.

The ambassador recalled that on August 22, during a trilateral meeting of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan in Ashgabat, the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the mosque project and agreed to hold its groundbreaking ceremony within the framework of the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

"The groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque in Fuzuli with the participation of leaders of all member states of the Organization of Turkic States is an important historical event for the entire Turkic world. At the same time, I would like to emphasize the significance of laying the foundation of a mosque in the city of Fizuli, liberated from occupation, for the entire Islamic world. The construction of this mosque specifically in Fuzuli is a symbol that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan," he added.