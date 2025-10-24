Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village
Karabakh
- 24 October, 2025
- 13:21
Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Seyidbayli village of the Khojaly district on Friday, Report informs.
In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.
As part of this phase, 18 families, comprising 61 individuals, were relocated to the village.
The Seyidbayli residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
Thus, the total number of families returning to the village of Seyidbayli has reached 27, comprising 92 people.
