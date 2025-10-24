Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:21
    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Seyidbayli village of the Khojaly district on Friday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 18 families, comprising 61 individuals, were relocated to the village.

    The Seyidbayli residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Thus, the total number of families returning to the village of Seyidbayli has reached 27, comprising 92 people.

    Azerbaijan resettlement Seyidbayli village Khojaly Great Return liberated territories Path to Victory
    Photo
    Xocalının Seyidbəyli kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    18 семей возвращаются в село Сейидбейли Ходжалинского района

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed