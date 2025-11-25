Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 00:00
    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    November 25 marks Kalbajar City Day, marking 5 years since the Armenian occupying army left the district.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Kalbajar City Day every year on November 25, following the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

    The liberation of Kalbajar became possible thanks to the political leadership and commanding abilities of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, and the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War.

    According to the declaration signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, 2020, following the 44-day war, Kalbajar was to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 15. However, the Armenian side requested an additional 10 days to withdraw its army and illegally settled people from the district. Therefore, Azerbaijan, demonstrating its humanitarian character once again, extended the deadline until November 25.

    Armenian occupant terrorist groups occupied Kalbajar on April 2, 1993. As a result of the occupation, 53,340 people were displaced, 55 military personnel and 511 civilians were killed, 321 people were taken prisoner or went missing, and thousands of residents were injured.

    Currently, restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in Kalbajar, new infrastructure is being built, and the region is being revived. Road construction and restoration of all infrastructure continue in the district.

    Azerbaijan Kalbajar City Day
    Bu gün Kəlbəcər Şəhəri Günüdür
    Сегодня в Азербайджане отмечается День города Кяльбаджар

    Latest News

    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    21:56
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:43
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Business
    21:33

    Azerbaijan's CBA outlines strategic directions on sustainability

    Finance
    21:16

    Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

    Region
    21:02
    Photo

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    20:53

    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    20:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in Green Bond Fund

    Finance
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    All News Feed