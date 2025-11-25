Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

November 25 marks Kalbajar City Day, marking 5 years since the Armenian occupying army left the district.

According to Report, Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Kalbajar City Day every year on November 25, following the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

The liberation of Kalbajar became possible thanks to the political leadership and commanding abilities of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, and the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War.

According to the declaration signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, 2020, following the 44-day war, Kalbajar was to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 15. However, the Armenian side requested an additional 10 days to withdraw its army and illegally settled people from the district. Therefore, Azerbaijan, demonstrating its humanitarian character once again, extended the deadline until November 25.

Armenian occupant terrorist groups occupied Kalbajar on April 2, 1993. As a result of the occupation, 53,340 people were displaced, 55 military personnel and 511 civilians were killed, 321 people were taken prisoner or went missing, and thousands of residents were injured.

Currently, restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in Kalbajar, new infrastructure is being built, and the region is being revived. Road construction and restoration of all infrastructure continue in the district.