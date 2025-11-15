Another 143 individuals resettled in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district receive house keys
Karabakh
- 15 November, 2025
- 15:06
A total of 30 families, comprising 143 individuals, have been resettled in the Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district and received keys to their new apartments, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
