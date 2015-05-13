UK to become most populous country in EU by 2060

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ UK after 45 years, is expected to take first place in the list of EU countries in terms of population.Report informs referring to "Interfax", the report of the European Commission says.

According to research 80.1 mln. people will be living in the UK by 2060. Last year the figure was 64.1 mln.

Currently, the country with the largest population in the EU is a Germany - 81.3 mln. people. However, according to experts of the EC, the number of German citizens will be reduced to 70,8 mln. by 2060.

In France, with currently 65.7 mln. inhabitants in 2060 will live already 75.7 mln. people.

In general, the population of the EU will be 523 million people by 2060 (currently - 507 mln.).The proportion of people over 65 years will amount to 28% (currently - 18%).

Life expectancy in the EU countries will also grow. According to the forecast of the EC, after 45 years, this figure will be, on average, 89.1 years for women (10 years longer than they do now), and 84 years for men (current level - 77.6 years).