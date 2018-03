Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ A marriage of robots was officially registered in Japan for the first time Report informs citing BBC.

Robot groom Froice and bride android Yukirin got married.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayava Denki, a developer of robots, who led the "bride" to the altar.

The wedding took place in one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, a ceremony was attended by a huge number of both humans and other robots.