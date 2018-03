Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven people were injured by a rampaging bull that escaped near the bullring in the Spanish city Talavera de la Reina in central Spain, Report informs citing Russian media.

Among those being treated is a nine-year-old with facial injuries and a 30-year-old, who was gored in the left thigh, medics told El Mundo.

None of the injuries was critical, while four victims have been discharged from hospital.