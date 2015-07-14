Snow in Austraila: isy cold snap

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ South-east Australia has shivered through some of its coldest weather in decades, thanks to an icy cold snap.

Report informs, bad weather conditions affected the states of Victoria and New South Wales more.

The wind entering the country from Antarctica is blowing at 90 km per hour. Wind speed reaches 125 km in some areas. It was snowing in Queensland State for the first time in the last two years. In the areas that remained under the snow, temperature is close to 0 degree.

More unusually cold conditions are expected this week.

Barry Hanstrum, regional director at the Bureau of Meteorology NSW, said the conditions were associated with a series of cold fronts that moved through the states.

The low pressure system that caused the cold fronts is expected to last for much of the week ahead.

Starting from June 1, the winter season started in Australia.