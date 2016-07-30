Player in German state of Hesse wins 84.8 million in lottery

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ A new German lottery record has been set, with 84.8 million euros going to the lucky ticket holder. The chance of winning the jackpot in the Eurojackpot lottery is one in 95 million.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, so far, no one has come forward to claim the prize, which was drawn on Friday evening in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

"It is the highest lottery win ever in Germany," said Bodo Kemper from the German lottery company Westdeutsche Lotterie.

"We are, of course, absolutely delighted that the win has gone to Germany again," he said.

The previous German record for a win in the lottery was held by a player from the Cologne region, who took home almost 76.8 million euros in March.