George W. Bush criticizes Obama’s anti-terrorism strategies

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former President George W. Bush reportedly delivered his toughest publicized criticisms of President Barack Obama at a closed-door meeting in Las Vegas Saturday night.

The former commander in chief, who has been reluctant to criticize Obama since leaving the White House, said he feared his successor is naive about Iran and may be putting the United States in a position of retreat around the world, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to Bush, Obama’s plan to lift sanctions on Iran —with the caveat that they can be reinstated at any time, is not reasonable. He also thinks the controversial deal could have long-term negative repercussions for U.S. national security and the stability of the region.

“You think the Middle East is chaotic now? Imagine what it looks like for our grandchildren,” he said. “That’s how Americans should view the deal.”