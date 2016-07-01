Zubko: Ukraine initiates creation of Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport corridor

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine handed over to the Azerbaijani side the draft agreement on establishment of the international Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport corridor.

Report informs referring to the governmental portal of Ukraine, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Gennady Zubko at the 11th session of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Baku.

"This is a large transport corridor, which synchronizes the multiple routes, it will be of great importance in strengthening economic and trade relations. Also planned the creation of a single governing body within the corridor for the formation of an integrated freight transport development strategy in the region", Zubko said.

He also stated that the transport cooperation continues between Ukraine and Azerbaijan on the Silk Road route. According to him, the results of the test run of a container train on the route Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China has proved technical and technological possibilities of such shipments.