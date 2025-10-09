Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

Azerbaijan participated in the latest meeting of the Road Transport Group of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), held in Malta, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum (ITF), Young Tae Kim, spoke about the priorities Azerbaijan has set during its presidency of the organization. He noted that expanding the ECMT's geographical scope is one of those priorities, and the Road Transport Group meeting provided a productive platform for dialogue in that direction. The session also laid important groundwork for advancing digitalization in road transport, sustainability, and strengthening interregional connectivity.

Key outcomes were achieved at the conclusion of the meeting. These include expanding the functionality of the ECMT Digital System, which will be launched on January 1, 2026, ensuring more efficient integration between national authorities and carriers, and introducing a short transitional grace period during the system's rollout. The meeting also approved the inclusion of zero-emission vehicles in the ECMT Quota System starting in 2027.