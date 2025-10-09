Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Infrastructure
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:10
    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Azerbaijan participated in the latest meeting of the Road Transport Group of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), held in Malta, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum (ITF), Young Tae Kim, spoke about the priorities Azerbaijan has set during its presidency of the organization. He noted that expanding the ECMT's geographical scope is one of those priorities, and the Road Transport Group meeting provided a productive platform for dialogue in that direction. The session also laid important groundwork for advancing digitalization in road transport, sustainability, and strengthening interregional connectivity.

    Key outcomes were achieved at the conclusion of the meeting. These include expanding the functionality of the ECMT Digital System, which will be launched on January 1, 2026, ensuring more efficient integration between national authorities and carriers, and introducing a short transitional grace period during the system's rollout. The meeting also approved the inclusion of zero-emission vehicles in the ECMT Quota System starting in 2027.

    Zero-emission vehicles European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Sıfır emissiyalı nəqliyyat vasitələri ECMT Kvota sisteminə daxil ediləcək

    Latest News

    17:35

    Azerbaijan may cooperate with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group in digital commerce

    Business
    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sector

    AIC
    17:27

    Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 months

    Region
    17:21

    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    ICT
    17:11

    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    17:10

    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Infrastructure
    17:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi Arabia

    Domestic policy
    17:04

    Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed