Vitaly Monkevich: "North-South" will contribute to development of logistics services market in Azerbaijan

Moscow. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The transport corridor "North-South" (Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia) will create favorable conditions for the transport of goods between the Middle East and the Baltic region. Report's Moscow correspondent was told by President of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Vitaly Monkevich.

"With the load transport corridors "East-West" (New Silk Road) and "North-South" Russia can win over most of the freight traffic. In the future, the transition of the Euro-Asian maritime transport on land railway routes will allow to increaseshare of expensive goods in the structure of trade turnover between the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, and will also contribute to the active development of the market of logistic services in Russia and the CIS countries, including Azerbaijan", V. Monkevich said.

According to him, the transport corridor "North-South" (Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia) will create favorable conditions for cargo transportation between the Middle East and the Baltic region. He pointed to the possibility of crossing the international transport corridor "North-South" with the Trans-Siberian Railway, which will create a great staging post.

"In the future, "North-South" corridor can be one of the main transport arteries of the country and to accumulate a large amount of cargo traffic from Asia to Europe. The development of these transport routes will give a powerful impetus to the creation of both Russian and joint Russian-Chinese enterprises in the country that will deliver the goods for China and Russia, as well as Europe. That, in turn, will increase the number of jobs and economic development in general.For our Southern and Volga regions - it is the opportunity to trade with Iran and India via Azerbaijan", said the president of the union.