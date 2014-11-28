Vice-Premier: Kazakistan and China applied for exploitation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport coridor

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the contruction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Kazakistan and China applied for exploitation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport coridor.

Report informs, Deputy Prime minister of Azerbaijan Abid Sharifov said to journalists.

"Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" railway is wonderful project. It was diffucult before to think that, once Azerbaijan will join straight the Europe. Founder of the railway is Azerbaijan. Certainly, with support of Turkey, - A.Sharifov stressed.

A.Sharifov also added that, several years ago many countries had applied for exploitation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars coridor.