Ukraine requests Azerbaijan and Georgia to halve cost of transit for Ukrainian goods

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukrainian Railways" PJSC appealed to the leadership of the railways of Azerbaijan and Georgia on the reduction of the cost of the Ukrainian transit cargo following the route Ukraine the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Kazakhstan-China, bypassing Russia.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, Deputy Head of the commercial operation of the Department of "Ukrainian Railways" JSC, Ivan Khoryakov said.

"We have officially appealed to the Georgian railway and Azerbaijan Railways with a request to reduce the cost of transit through the territory of these states by 50%.We expect that the tariff conditions for carload shipments will be discussed during the upcoming meeting.We hope that the Georgian and Azerbaijani road will agree to our proposals and to halve the cost of transportation of transit cargo in wagons", said I. Khoryakov.