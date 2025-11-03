Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Two pumping stations under reconstruction in Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 17:18
    Two pumping stations under reconstruction in Nakhchivan

    The Araz-1 and Araz-2 pumping stations in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan are undergoing reconstruction, Report informs.

    Sourced from the Araz River, the stations provide irrigation for farmland in the Nehram settlement and the Araz and Cheshmabasar villages of Babek district.

    The facilities have been in operation for many years, and their pressurized pipelines have deteriorated due to corrosion, leading to frequent breakdowns. Hundreds of malfunctions are recorded annually, causing interruptions in the water supply.

    In line with the "State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027," reconstruction work has begun on the stations and their pressure pipelines. The project includes upgrading pump units and increasing the diameter of the pipelines.

    As a result, water flow capacity will rise from 1.4 cubic meters per second to 2.5 cubic meters per second. Once completed, the project will improve irrigation for 1,000 hectares of farmland in Nehram and nearly 2,000 additional hectares in surrounding areas.

    Construction work is currently progressing in stages.

