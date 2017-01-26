Turkish official: We keen to launch Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway soon

Tbilisi. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is aware of importance of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project. Therefore, the country is interested in project completion as soon as possible and launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway".

Deputy Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Fatih Çiftci told Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, construction of Turkish section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway continues rapidly: "Despite all difficulties, Turkey will complete construction works in 2017".

The deputy minister also said that the project will contribute to expansion of trade turnover between the two countries, increase volume of passenger and cargo transportation from China to Great Britain: "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project will also play an important role in development of cooperation in the field of international security".

F.Çiftci added that the Turkish government appreciates international importance of the project: "This project is foundation of the unity among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. As well as it will increase our reputation among international partners. Therefore, we are trying to complete the construction work this year".