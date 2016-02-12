Turkish Minister: 'Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project to be completed as soon as possible' - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project to be completed as soon as possible.'

Report was told by Turkish Minister of Transport and Maritime Affairs Binali Yildirim.

The minister said this issue will be discussed in today's meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian transport ministers and heads of relevant structures to be held in Tbilisi.

He said that main topic of the discussion will be works, carried out regarding BTK construction and challenges ahead.

Binali Yildirim stressed Azerbaijan's role in this project: 'Azerbaijan has a great support to the project. At the initiative, political will of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as under support of Turkish President, Prime Minister, very important steps have been taken for realization of this project. This project will stimulate development of relations between one nation, two state Azerbaijan and Turkey also through railway. It will also allow restoration of historical Silk Road and expansion of our relations with Anatolia, Central Asia and the Far East.'

Minister emphasized active participation of Georgia in the project: 'Azerbaijan has provided full support for Georgia's participation in the project. I believe that as a result of joint activity, we will launch transportation after completion of construction works', B.Yildirim said.