Transport minister: Czech Republic closely monitoring development of Zangazur Corridor - INTERVIEW

The Czech Republic views Azerbaijan as a key partner in transport and logistics connectivity in Eurasia. Cooperation focuses on infrastructure development, participation in the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) projects, modernization of rail and urban transport, and strengthening cooperation in the aviation and port sectors.

In an exclusive interview with Report, Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka discussed the Czech Republic's priorities, development prospects for the Middle Corridor, interest in Azerbaijani infrastructure, and new formats for bilateral cooperation.

Report presents the interview:

- What specific agreements were reached in the field of transport or logistics following the recent visit of the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, to the Czech Republic? What prospects are emerging for bilateral cooperation?

- The recent visit of Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to the Czech Republic provided a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and explore avenues for cooperation in transport and logistics. While specific agreements are under consideration, both sides expressed interest in enhancing connectivity and supporting sustainable infrastructure development. One of the promising prospects is the Czech offer to supply new metro trains and trams for the Baku Metro by SKODA Transportation, which would bring modern and high-quality transport solutions for citizens and create new job opportunities directly in Azerbaijan.

- What are the Czech Republic"s priorities regarding its participation in the development of the Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) as an alternative route for Eurasian transit? Is participation planned in new or ongoing projects, including jointly with Azerbaijan and other countries in the region?

- The Czech Republic recognizes the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor as a resilient and sustainable route for Eurasian transit. Our priority is to support multimodal transport solutions and explore participation in relevant projects, including those involving Azerbaijan and other regional partners. Czech companies have previously participated in the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway corridor and remain interested in future cooperation. The Middle Corridor is particularly vital as it offers a route that bypasses the Russian Federation.

- Is there currently strategic cooperation between Czech logistics and port infrastructure operators (including through major European hubs such as the Port of Hamburg) and the Baku International Sea Trade Port? What prospects do you see for the development of such cooperation?

- The Czech Republic welcomes initiatives that strengthen cooperation between logistics operators and port infrastructure, including through major European hubs. We see potential in developing ties with the Baku International Sea Trade Port, especially in the context of the Middle Corridor and transit from Eastern Asia to Europe.

- Is the Czech Republic considering participation in projects within the Alat Free Economic Zone? How strong is the interest in the logistical, transit, and investment potential of this hub?

- The Czech Republic is closely monitoring developments in the Alat Free Economic Zone and acknowledges its potential as a regional logistics and investment hub. Opportunities for cooperation are being explored in line with our strategic interests in connectivity and innovation. The project is also being presented to potential investors in the Czech Republic, reflecting our interest in fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

- Are there any plans to expand direct air connections between Baku and Prague or other Czech cities? How interested is the Czech Republic in developing air transport with Azerbaijan – both in the passenger and cargo sectors?

- Strengthening air connectivity between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is a shared interest. While current connections are limited, we are open to discussions with relevant stakeholders to expand both passenger and cargo air transport links. Future development in this area is crucial not only for business but also for tourism and cultural exchange.

- What is the Czech Republic"s position on the Zangazur Corridor project? Is it viewed as a factor that could influence Eurasian logistics and the European Union"s transport policy?

- The Czech Republic supports initiatives that contribute to regional connectivity and stability. We are closely monitoring the development of the Zangezur Corridor, especially in light of recent events and ongoing trilateral discussions between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.

- Are Czech transport or construction companies showing interest in participating in the restoration and development of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories? Are there already any discussed or preliminarily agreed forms of cooperation in this field?

- Czech transport and construction companies have a long-standing tradition of international engagement. We are open to exploring opportunities for cooperation in the development of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan, in accordance with international frameworks and mutual interest.

- Are Azerbaijani companies participating in projects related to the construction or modernization of transport infrastructure in the Czech Republic? How significant is the potential for expanding such cooperation?

- The Czech Republic welcomes international participation in its infrastructure development. While Azerbaijani companies are not currently involved in major projects, we see potential for expanding cooperation. The Czech Republic is actively developing projects under public-private partnership (PPP) models, which could offer opportunities for Azerbaijani companies, especially in cooperation with Czech firms in consortia. Turkish companies are already participating in tenders in both infrastructure and rolling stock sectors.

- Is there consideration of cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in the field of space technologies, including satellite communications, navigation systems, and remote Earth sensing?

- The Czech Republic is actively developing its space sector and values international cooperation. We are open to exploring joint initiatives with Azerbaijan in satellite communications, navigation systems, and Earth observation technologies. Both countries are pursuing their place in space exploration and have much to offer in terms of business and academic collaboration.