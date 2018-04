Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Relevant works underway on Shafayat Mehdiyev street, Yasamal district in regard with marking of pedestrian crossings, traffic signs to regulate traffic in Baku.

Report informs citing “Azəravtoyol” OJSC press service, painting works will be completed this evening.

"Drivers are recommended to be careful in the area and use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion", report says.