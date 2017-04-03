Traffic on main avenue in Baku city restricted

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic partly restricted on intersection of Mahammad Hadi Street and Babak Avenue of Baku city as well as on the section of Babak Avenue to intersection with Mahammad Hadi Street, on the direction of city center.

Report informs citing "Azəravtoyol" OJSC, traffic restriction is due to repair works in the area.

"Restriction is applied on the lane of repair, other lanes are open to traffic. Renovation of asphalt concrete cover in the mentioned area will be continued for 2 days. Drivers are recommended to use alternative roads in order to avoid traffic density", report says.