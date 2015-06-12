​Traffic movement on some roads to be fully restricted due to opening ceremony of Games

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ / Traffic movement on some roads will be fully restricted due to opening ceremony of I European Games Baku-2015.

Report informs, Prospect of Heydar Aliyev, the distance from Babak to Sabunchu, Mehdi Huseyn street will be blocked from 04:00 to 02:00 the next day, as well as part of the road from the circle of the Parliamentary Avenue to the intersection with the Teymur Elchin street.

In addition, on 13 June, 08:30 and 18:30 on June 14 from 08:30 at 19:00 Zagulbinskaya road and 1st and 2nd round of Baku Ring Road II will be fully blocked.