Traffic limited on Azadlig Avenue

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Due to repair works, today traffic has temporarily been limited from the entrance of road tunnel in the intersection of Azadlig Avenue, Baku city with Ziya Bunyadov Avenue to the intersection of Jafar Khandan Street on one direction (to M.A.Rasulzade Settlement).

Report was told at the Press Secretary of 'Azeravtoyol' OJSC, traffic limitation will continue until end of the repair works: 'Drivers are recommended to choose alternative routes as far as possible during this period'.

Notably, on the opposite direction, namely, no traffic limitation exists from Azadlig Avenue to Ziya Bunyadov Avenue.