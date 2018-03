Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Relative traffic density is observed on some avenues of Baku city this morning.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), traffic density was observed in Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (both directions), Heydar Aliyev Avenue (towards the bridge / relative density), Baku-Sumgait highway (towards the capital), Babak avenue, as well as Yusif Safarov street (in front of Central Hospital Of Oil Workers).