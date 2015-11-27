Traffic density ocurred in front of Transport Ministry

 Top
    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Relative density observed on some directions in Baku this morning.

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), density is observed in Hasan Aliyev Street (to the direction of Tbilisi Avenue), Hasanoghlu Street (in front of Hospital No.5), Khatai Avenue (in front of Ministry of Education), Yusif Safarov Street, Neftchilar Avenue (to the direction of Azneft circle) as well as Tbilisi (in front of Ministry of Transport), Ziya Bünyadov Avenue (20 Yanvar circle) and Azadlig Avenue (intersection with Jafar Khandan Street). 

