Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today the density was observed on Baku-Sumgait highway (towards capital).

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

In addition, relative density is observed in Ziya Bünyadov avenue ( towards "Koroghlu " metro station), as well as Azadlig Avenue (to the direction of capital), Inshaatchilar Avenue and Aziz Aliyev street.