    Traffic density observed at Baku International Bus Station

    Traffic density observed in direction of capital

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density observed at Baku-Sumgait highway, in front of the Baku International Bus Station (towards capital).

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    According to the information, traffic density also observed in Koroghlu Rahimov Street (in front of the presidential residence), Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Moscow Avenue (towards the center), as well as Tbilisi Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Transport).

