Tax violation revealed at 'Irrigation and Water Management' OJSC

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last year the Chamber of Accounts and Ministry of Taxes has conducted joint audit on conformity to the legislation of calculation of state budget revenues by Samur-Absheron canal Operation Department of Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management OJSC and payment to the state budget as well as use of state property.

As a result of the audit, it was revealed that Samur-Absheron canal Operation Department of the company has not complied with the requirements of the Tax Code and reduced amount of profit for taxation purposes totally 586,7 thousand AZN as well as VAT, to be paid to the state budget 8,3 thousand AZN. 66,6 thousand AZN VAT amount calculated late as date of taxation operations was not properly defined. It has caused unpaid VAT amounts to the state budget in time.

Report informs, report document 'On activities of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015' declares.