​Swiss company will provide the IT infrastructure for new terminal of Baku airport

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss company SITA, specialized on providing the IT infrastructure will upgrade the new Terminal 1 of Baku international airport.

Report informs citing company's website, it will allow to double passengers throughput.

The airport will be equipped with special kiosks and other services that will simplify the process of registration of tickets and baggage of passengers, as well as provide them with other services.

Speaking on this occasion, the president of "Azerbaijan Airlines" Jahangir Askerov said that Azerbaijan in recent years had invested heavily in the development of the aviation industry of the country.

In turn, the president of SITA Europe Dave Bakker said that their company had been working for several years with the "Azerbaijan Airlines". According to him, this project was unique for Azerbaijan, as the company not only provides advisory services, but also airport-developed IT infrastructure.