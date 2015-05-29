Special vehicles to be allocated to VIP guests of I European Games

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ In June, special vehicles will be available for VIP guests arriving in the country during the First European Games. In general, different services are planned for each of all customer groups - media, athletes, technical team, honored guests, and others due to the international games.

The European Games Operating Committee on Transport and Communications Manager Afag Suleymanli said it in her statement to Report.

"We call VIP guests as European family. White TX4 branded taxis TX4 (London taxis) will serve for them. At present, 430 vehicles are available," A.Suleymanlı added.

The use of funicular will be available for the guests of "Flame Towers" hotel.