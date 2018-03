Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ A number of roads will be closed in regard with the journey of the torch of Baku 2015 Games on June 10.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Intellectual Transport Management Center, Shamsi Badalbayli, Samad Vurgun, Rashid Behbudov, Istiqlaliyya, Shovkat Alakbarova, Niyazi and Nizami Streets of Baku city to be closed, as well as movement will be limited in Bul-Bul and Azadlig Avenues